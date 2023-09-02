GEPA honours Gifty Kafui Kamassah as 2023 Volta Regional Woman Icon

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Sept. 2, GNA – The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has honoured Mrs Gifty Kafui Kamassah, the Executive Director of Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited, as the 2023 Volta Regional Woman Icon.

Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited is an agribusiness company that is into the cultivation and exportation of fresh vegetables to the European market and beyond.

The Authority, in a citation presented to Mrs Kamassah, said the honour was in recognition of her extraordinary efforts in the world of agribusiness and international trade.

The citation was presented by Dr Afua Asabea Asare, the Chief Executive Officer of GEPA in Ho, during the opening ceremony of the Women Icon Regional Exhibition programme.

The citation said Mrs Kamassah’s diverse contributions to Ghana’s entrepreneurship push, social responsibility and women empowerment, culminated into her being christened as the agribusiness trailblazer in the Volta region.

It said as one of the driving forces behind Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited, Mrs Kamassah led the production and export of fresh vegetables to Europe and beyond, redefining the possibilities of agribusiness on a global scale.

“Beyond your business acumen, you empower women with essential agricultural skills, including innovative cassava processing techniques, effective agricultural practices, income generation skills and adherence to health and safety standards on and off the field.

“The Board and Management of Ghana Export Promotion Authority is privileged to honor you as ‘GEPAs Woman Icon’ of the Volta Region for 2023,” it said.

Mrs Kamassah, receiving the citation, expressed appreciation to the Authority for the honour and recognition of her work as well as contribution in the export sector.

She said her current position placed more responsibilities on her to work harder in contributing to the export industry and promoting made-in-Ghana products.

Mrs Kamassah said women played key role in enhancing the socio-economic development of the country and that the women icon regional exhibition was a good initiative for businesswomen to market their products.

GEPA, in November last year, launched an initiative dubbed “Women Icon Regional Exhibition,” promoted by female iconic figures across the country, to showcase made-in-Ghana products and services, produced by women-owned enterprises.

