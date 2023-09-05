GEC Akatsi Presbytery awards Best-Performing Congregations for 2022 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Sept. 5, GNA – The Akatsi Presbytery of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) has awarded some best-performing congregations within the Presbytery for the year 2022.

The move was the efforts of Reverend Forestone Tsagli, the Akatsi Presbytery Chairman, and his executives to appreciate and motivate faithful leaders and members of the Church.

Reverend Tsagli, after the awards presentation at the Akatsi Shalom Chapel of the church, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that the move would further strengthen others to continue to “positively contribute and invest into the Lord’s mission and ministry.”

He further added that the awards scheme would become a yearly ceremony for best-performing Parishes, Districts, and Congregations.

“We hope to add to this award, the best performing Pastors, Evangelists, Catechists, Presbyters, and others.

Reverend Tsagli also indicated that individual members who have supported the Church in the Presbytery would be identified and specially recognised.

Other plans and strategies to expand the branches of the church were also revealed.

The Awards were categorised into three, where Aflao Parish, Akatsi, and Dzodze Parishes took the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions respectively under category A.

For category B, Aflao District One (Huime) was placed first, Akatsi District One was in second position, and Agbozume took the third slot.

The first position for Category C went to Aflao Vidadakorpe Congregation, Avenorpedo, Second, and Akatsi Agbalixorme Congregation on the third stand.

The event, held on Sunday, was part of this year’s consecration service of some new Presbyters of the Akatsi Presbytery.

It was led by the very Right Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, the Moderator of the Church.

He charged all leaders and the entire membership of the church to pursue holiness in all their Christian life.

Several dignitaries from the Church’s hierarchy attended the event.

GNA

