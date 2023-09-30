FIFA, CAF to grace 2023 GFA elections in Tamale

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA – A delegation from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) are expected to honour the forthcoming GFA elective congress in Tamale.

The much-anticipated election had been scheduled for October 05,2023, as the football fraternity would go to the polls to elect a new leadership for the next four years.

Mr. Gelson Fernandes, Director, FIFA Member Associations Africa, Silmara Sousa, Development Program Coordinator, FIFA Member Associations Africa, Mr. Ahmed Harraz, Senior MA Governance Services Manager and FIFA MA Governance were some members selected by the world football body to honour the event.

The delegation would also engage the elections committee of the GFA before the main event to meet FIFA’s standard.

Dignitaries from the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) have given their assurance to arrive in Ghana for the elections in the coming weeks.

Mr. Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association would go unopposed after the Mr. George Afriyie was dismissed from the race.

