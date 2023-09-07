FA Elections: George Afriyie disqualified over breach of conduct  

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sept. 07, GNA – The Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has disqualified Presidential Aspirant Mr. George Afriyie over breach of conduct.

The decision follows an outcome by the committee whiles vetting aspirants ahead of the much-anticipated elections.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the committee, Mr. Joseph Bernard Ashalley said the football administrator could not meet the standard of Article 13(2)(j) of the GFA Statutes, 2019, which states that “a list of officials, specifying those who are authorised signatories with the right to enter into legally binding agreements with third parties.

Any changes of officials and authorised signatories shall be communicated in writing to the General Secretary within thirty days of the said change”.

According to the football body, all five members who were to be presented by the aspirant were the only members eligible to sign a statutory declaration in support of him.

It noted that investigations conducted revealed a Statutory Declaration sworn by Nana Ameyaw Manu of Techiman Eleven Wonders FC who was not part of the five members presented by Mr. Afriyie.

“The Statutory Declaration must be from the proposing member and the five supporting members. The Committee is therefore not in a position to consider Nana Ameyaw Manu’s statutory declaration as he was not one of the five persons who supported your application.”

It said the Committee also found out that Jeffery Asare, who according to the aspirant was the Director of Victory Club Warriors FC, was not associated with the club as at the time of submission.

“We therefore conclude that your endorsement by Jeffrey Asare is invalid. Due to the above invalidity, your nomination form currently has four GFA Members supporting you. In light of this,you do not meet the requirements to contest the election for the position of President of the GFA.”

It said Mr. George Afriyie is permitted to lodge an appeal to the GFA Appeals Committee within three clear days of receipt of the Committee’s decision in writing, supported by any documents.

