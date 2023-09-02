Effective communication pivotal to successful pastoral work – Rev Yire

Accra, Sept. 2, GNA – Reverend Iddi Yire, the Resident Pastor of Maranatha Assembly of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has urged pastors to learn the principle of effective communication to enable them to do God’s work well.

He said communication was the process of establishing a meaning; adding that effective communication was pivotal to a successful pastoral work.

Rev Yire said this in his presentation at the GCCI Annual Pastors and Wives’ Conference in Accra on the theme: “Minister’s Health and Disciple making”.

He said effective communication would enable the pastor to carry everybody in the Church along about ministry events, deadlines, and expectations.

Quoting from the Bible, Rev Yire said “A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in pictures of silver.”

He said effective communication was the best way to call people towards ministry.

He reiterated that poor communication created confusion and misunderstanding in every group.

He urged pastors to learn to be good listeners and to also learn the importance of clarifying issues.

Rev Yire said pastors must endeavour to know the names of their members, where they work and where they live; saying “when a pastor calls a Church member by name, it gives a signal that the pastor loves and cares for him, and such flocks are most likely to remain in the Church.”

He said preaching from the pulpit alone could not solve all the problems of church members; declaring that visitation was essential for Church growth.

“Every pastor is a public speaker, hence there is the need for all pastors to sharpen their communication skills,” Rev Yire said.

GNA

