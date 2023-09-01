Education Unit managers concern about declining moral values among youth 

By Boakye Baafi

Ho (V/R) Sept. 01, GNA – Members of the Conference of Managers of Education Units (COMEU) in Ghana, have expressed grave concern about the continuous decline of moral values among the youth in the country.

Moral decay among the youth, according to the association, had brought about growing cases of indiscipline and other social vices, especially among students in the country.

Mrs Marian J.A Adzroe, National President of COMEU, who stated this, said if immediate care was not taken, the situation would get out of hand.

She was speaking at the 49th Annual Conference of the Association in Ho in the Volta Region.

Mrs Adzroe attributed the situation to the neglect of the role of religious bodies through their educational unit managers, by some regional and district directors of education in the country.

She said it was time for all stakeholders to actively get involved in preparing future leaders of the country by contributing their thoughts, experiences, and suggestions to ensure an integrated approach to rebuilding the education system in the country.

She pointed out that the values and principles that governed mission schools, and made them distinct and unique, must be revisited in the country’s educational system.

Mrs Adzroe appealed to stakeholders of education to place emphasis on moral training and discipline especially, in mission schools for it to form and develop the country’s future leaders better as it used to be.

She called on all to work towards reducing the disparities that existed in access to quality education, which was always associated with strong good moral values.

She pointed out that, the only way to ensure that Ghanaian learners could be equipped with good moral values, was when there was a good collaboration and cooperation among the education directors and the managers of education units in the country.

She said COMEU would continue to support government to create an education system that would nurture, empower, and inspire future generations.

Mrs Adzroe appealed to both the government and the religious bodies to resource the offices of regional managers with funding to enable them function effectively and efficiently.

