EC Limited Registration: 23 applications challenged in week one at Hohoe 

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Sep. 19, GNA – Some 23 persons who have registered in the ongoing Electoral Commission (EC) limited voter registration in the Hohoe Municipality, have been challenged on the grounds of citizenship and as minors, below the age of 18 years.

The challenged cases were recorded between Tuesday, September 12; the start of the registration and Monday, September 18, 2023.

Mr Enoch Danso Agyekum, Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the cases would be heard by a Committee on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Voter identity cards of the individuals challenged have being withheld until the Committee discharged them off the offence or otherwise.

Mr Agyekum said due to the nature of the registration processes, the machines automatically identified registrants who may attempt a second time due to a card loss or damage.

He admonished people who had lost their voter identity cards to wait for the replacement exercise, which would begin on October 3, 2023.

The EC in the Municipality has so far registered 1,071 new voters in the ongoing exercise.

Mr Agyekum noted that the machines continued to perform better each day.

GNA

