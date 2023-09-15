Eastern Regional Security Council bans public events at Adoagyiri

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Sept 15, GNA – Following a deadly clash which resulted in the death of three persons at Adoagyiri, the Eastern Regional Security Council (Regsec) has banned all public events at the area until further notice.

Mr Seth Acheampong, Regional Minister and chairman of the Regsec who announced this cautioned that the law would deal with any group of persons or individuals flouting the directive.

He charged all the feuding factions and the entire community to respect the Public Order Act 419 by consulting the Police for the necessary actions and measures to ensure peace in the area.

The Regional Minister who visited the area to assess the situation and to commiserate with the families of the victims who lost their lives in the clash, indicated that security had been beefed up in the area to protect lives and property and urged the community to cooperate with them.

He described the death of the three persons as an unfortunate situation which could have been prevented adding that REGSEC would not countenance any behaviour which would disturb peace and tranquility in the region.

Mr Frank Annor-Dompreh Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri who accompanied the regional minister and others appealed to the people to remain calm while the security agencies take up the matter for appropriate redress.

Last week three persons lost their lives, while many others sustained varied degrees of injuries following a deadly clash within the context of a chieftaincy dispute.

No arrest has been made yet, but the Regional Minister disclosed that investigations had started to unravel the issues which led to the clash while assuring that those found culpable would be dealt with according to the law.

One of the deceased who is a Muslim had been buried in line with Islamic traditions, while the other two are yet to be buried, meanwhile one of the injured is still receiving treatment at the St Joseph Hospital in Koforidua.

GNA

