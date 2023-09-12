Dormaa West Assembly presents 550 dual desks to District Education Directorate

By Robert Tachie Menson

Nkrankwanta (B/R), Sept. 12, GNA – The Dormaa West District Assembly has presented 550 dual desks to the District Directorate of Education for onward distribution to selected schools in the district.

It will improve the learning environment of students and improve teaching and learning outcomes and allow students to focus and have a comfortable, conducive environment to study.

The presentation of the desks reflected the government’s commitment to equitable access to education and the improvement of infrastructure in schools across the country, Mr Francis Kwadwo Oppong, the District Chief Executive (DCE) said during the handing over to Mr Kwadwo Bofah, the District Director of Education at a ceremony at Nkrankwanta.

Mr. Oppong expressed delight for the provision of infrastructure and other logistics towards improving standard of education in the district, saying government recognised the importance of quality education and thus aimed to support schools in need to achieve best results.

He emphasised government’s commitment to providing quality education for all children and therefore encouraged pupils and students to take full advantage of the resources being provided to them by learning seriously to perform well academically to progress and become successful professionals.

Mr. Oppong commended teachers and non-teaching staff in the district for their dedication and hard work, saying that it was facilitating effective teaching and learning for enhanced academic performance of students.

Mr. Bofah expressed the directorate’s gratitude for the support, saying that it would have a positive impact on the progress of the district’s education.

“The desks will not only improve comfort but also instill a sense of pride and ownership among the students, fostering a more positive attitude towards their studies,” he added.

GNA

