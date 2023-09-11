Court remands man, 28, over alleged USD37,000 theft

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Sept.11, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 28-year-old man who allegedly stole USD37,000 meant to be used to set up a block factory.

Michael Okai Afoakwa has denied the offence.

He will be brought back to the Court presided over by Mrs Kizita on September 25, 2023.

Police Inspector Bobie Ansah Da-Costa told the Court that the accused person was unemployed and a nephew of Madam Akosua Poku, the complainant who resided in the United States of America.

He said at a point, the complainant wanted to establish a block factory at Nungua, where Okai lived, thus, she sent USD37,000 to that effect.

Okai, after receiving the money, refused to use it for its intended purpose but had it for his personal use, Prosecution said.

Inspector Ansah said to prove to the complainant abroad that he had used the money for the purpose intended, Okai took pictures of an unknown block factory and sent them to her.

Later when Okai was exposed, a formal complaint was lodged with the Police which led to his arrest on September 1, 2023.

In applying for bail, Mr Samuel Kyei Asante, said Okai, the accused, had never had a brush with the law, he was his family’s bread winner and would be ready to stand trial if granted bail.

He said his client had a business which was running but was under lock and key by police, adding that he was a trained teacher, awaiting posting.

Mr Asante said Okai reminded the Court that the nature of the case is a family one and had to be handled with care.

He said Okai had a fixed place of abode, had competent people to stand as sureties and above all, he had cooperated with police since his arrest and would not interfere with evidence.

GNA

