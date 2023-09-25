Conservatives likely to retain upper hand in French Senate

Paris, Sept. 23, (dpa/GNA) – In France’s Senate elections on Sunday, initial partial results showed the conservatives winning a majority, with many senators re-elected, according to local media reports.

French voters do not elect members of the Senate directly.

Instead, about 77,000 local elected officials cast ballots in the elections, with 170 of the 348 seats in the upper house of parliament being decided on.

The Republicans are well anchored in the countryside – in contrast to French President Emmanuel Macron’s camp.

French media have been reporting that for Macron, the election was primarily about holding on to his own seats and that no great hopes were pinned on making gains.

In the left camp, too, the number of seats seems to remain stable.

The joint candidacy of Socialists, Greens and Communists in some areas may have paid off.

Marine Le Pen’s right-wing nationalists made it back into the parliamentary chamber with 38-year-old Christopher Szczurek in Pas-de-Calais in northern France.

For Macron and the government, the result means that they will have to continue to hunt for votes among deputies and senators for their political projects.

In the Senate, they are likely to hope for increased support from the conservatives, who also voted in favour of the government’s highly controversial pension reform.

France’s Senate is composed of 348 members who are elected for six-year terms. About half the seats come up for election every three years.

The Senate has a say in legislation, although the deputies in the National Assembly have more power.

Since Macron’s camp lost its absolute majority in the National Assembly last year, the Senate has gained importance as a negotiating partner for Macron’s government.

