Christians urged to refrain from the mad rush for earthly things

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Have (V/R), Sept. 11, GNA – Reverend Philip Atsiago, SSNIT Flats District Pastor of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) has exhorted those in authority, especially Christians to refrain from the mad rush for earthly things.

He noted that “instead of using your positions to assist those who are wallowing in abject poverty, you are rather selfishly using it to amass wealth.”

Rev. Atsiago said this in a sermon he preached at a fundraising service by EPCG, Adaklu Have on the theme” Love One Another.”

The “Cheating and oppression has become the order of the day and has destroyed the very fabric of society,” he bemoaned.

He stated that instead of Christians exhibiting the image of God by loving each other they had turned against each other.

Rev. Atsiago reminded them that it was only love that could unlocked the doors of the blessings of God adding “we are praying fervently every day, but nothing is changing because love is missing in our lives.”

He observed that the proliferation of churches was making society sick due to selfishness, greed, and the struggle for power.

The Reverend Minister lamented what he described as the” pull him down syndrome” which he said had reared its ugly head into even the house of God.

He said not until today’s Christians obeyed the commandment of Jesus Christ to love one another as did the early Christians, the world would know no peace.

Mr. Alfred Komla Kumah, a lecturer at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) who chaired the function noted that unity was vital for development and urged all churches in the community to come together for the community’s development and win more souls for the Lord.

He advised the youth, especially students, to refrain from acts that would destroy their future but rather take studies seriously to become useful citizens in future.

Catechist John Memu, in-charge of the congregation appealed to philanthropists and 1non governmental organizations to assist them roof the chapel.

Mr. Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu donated GHC1,000 to the project.

GNA

