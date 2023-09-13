“Can Pain Message” comedy show to unravel Ghanaian political gimmickry -Lekzy DeComic

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA – Stand-up comedian, Lekzy DeComic, has asked up-coming and established comedians to continue to sharpen their skills, take advantage of opportunities to exhibit their talent and make the industry more competitive.

He said the impressive trend where a lot more A-list comedians continued to attract huge audiences to their shows meant that indigenous acts were “doing something right”. Speaking to GNA Entertainment ahead of his comedy show dubbed:

“Can Pain Message,” he attributed the growth of the Ghanaian comedy industry to efforts put in by local performers over the years.

He said there were good prospects for the industry as new and existing comics stood up to the task to change the “non-comical” perception about local stand-up comedians.

“There has been growth since I started. Already, existing comedians are making it and are inspiring more young ones to join the industry.

Five years from now, we should be having over 100 stand-up comedians who will be taking the industry to a different level,” he stated.

Touching on the show scheduled September 30, 2023, he said, “Can Pain Message”, was not just about ‘the laughter’ but an opportunity for audiences to take home “precious lessons” and food for thought.

He said “Can Pain Message” intended to depict the somewhat sharp contrast between political campaign messages and the realities that pertained after elections.

“We are going to talk about the manifesto or campaign promises of a typical Ghanaian politician and juxtapose it with the realities and just laugh about it,” he said.

Referring to the adage “he who is cutting a path does not see it crooked behind him,” Lekzy said the comedy show could as well help politicians revise their notes.

“Perhaps this will be an opportunity for them to revise some of the things they think they are doing right but for the citizens, it is not really going down well.

In all this, we will laugh at it and find a way to rectify it,” he noted. “I’m looking at more numbers coming and whatever I’m going to share on the night is the first of its kind.

I call it my baby because it is so precious to me. I am expecting people to come out and experience what I have for them,” he added.

“Can Pain Message”, is the third of Lekzy DeComic’s “Too Cute To Be Mute” comedy series which, he said, had received positive feedback and support since inception.

“All I have seen is growth right from the first day of organising this show. I’d say Ghanaians appreciate the effort I put in my craft and this time, I’m expecting the growth they’ve

helped me achieve over time to double,” he stated, and encouraged stand comedians to keep putting their best foot forward even when “there are bad days.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

