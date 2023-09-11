Bui Talents Development Programme enrolls 10 boys into John Paintsil Academy

By Dennis Peprah

Jama (S/R), Sept. 11, GNA – The Bui Talents Development Programme has picked five young boys in the Bui Dam’s enclave to be enrolled in the Accra-based John Paintsil Football Academy to pursue their football careers.

Last year, Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority, the managers of the Bui Power Generating Station (BGS) in the Banda District of the Bono Region introduced the programme to unearth, nurture and build on the football talents of the young and enterprising boys in the 16 communities around the dam’s enclave.

To achieve the objectives of the programme, the BPA entered an agreement with the Academy to train and polish the footballing skills of the beneficiaries.

Already, five other players had been enrolled, making the number 10, which according to Mr John Paintsil, a former key player of the senior national team, the Black Stars, and the Founder and CEO of the Academy were performing excellently.

Wonder Sarfo, Obed Torkornu, Ernest Abonjuah, Kelvin Akori and Foster Nyua, all below 18 years, were selected to join and pursue their football careers at the Academy, after a competitive football gala organised by the Authority at Jama in the Bambio District of the Savannah Region.

Talented footballers, selected from the 16 communities around the dam’s enclave participated in the one-week football gala matches.

Additionally, the young boys had the opportunity to play, and interacted with some former players of the Black Stars, including Isaac Vorsah, George Owu, Emmanuel Dua and Dan Quaye as well as Charles Tailor, a former player of both Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Authority, through Mr. Dzamesi, introduced the annual football tournament to give platforms to young and talented persons below the ages of 18 to showcase their talents and be given opportunity to develop their football careers.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sport on the sidelines of the gala matches, held at the weekend, Mr Paul Abugiri, the Community Relations Manager of the BPA explained the talent programme among other objectives was to strengthen the cordial relationship between the Authority and the local communities.

“BPA is committed to enhancing the good relationship, peaceful co-existence and the livelihood sustainability of the local people”, he stated.

On his part, Mr Paintsil said, “We are committed to give opportunities to Ghanaian children who have passion for football to pursue and realize their dreams,” and, therefore, advised the boys to remain discipline.

He told the boys perseverance, respect, hard work and time consciousness were key and essential traits to go higher in one’s football career.

The participating teams were presented with medals and trophies.

GNA

