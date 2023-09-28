Blast in Uzbekistan claims one life, injures more than 150

Moscow, Sept. 28, (dpa/GNA) – An explosion in a warehouse in Tashkent has injured 163 people, with 24 of the injured taken to hospital, the authorities in Uzbekistan reported on Thursday.

The Health Ministry in Tashkent reported on its Telegram channel that one of the injured, a minor, had died.

The blast occurred in a customs shed in a residential area near the city’s airport. The cause was unknown. The authorities have launched an investigation into a possible infringement of fire regulations.

Residents reported via social media that the explosion had blown out windows in dozens of residential blocks and could be heard kilometres away. Clouds of smoke could also be seen.

