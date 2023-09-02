Bulgaria: Bansko’s Tourism Wraps Up Strong Summer Season

Bansko, in the Pirin, Sep 2 (BTA/GNA) – Tourism businesses in Bansko report good results in the summer season. In the warmer months of the year Bansko is full, and compared to last year the indicators are identical, Malin Bistrin, the chairman of the Tourist Business Union – Bansko, told BTA. He pointed out that in 2022 the summer season in the resort was extremely strong. “We are happy that Bulgarians want us as a destination more and more,” the chairman of the local tourist union noted.

Foreign tourists from traditional destinations such as Israel, Balkan countries and others are already returning. Along with the already established markets, Bansko is also attracting tourists from countries such as Spain, Austria and Norway, which are not quite typical for Bulgaria’s summer tourism, but are already starting to “tangibly” appear on the tourist map of Bansko, Bistrin said.

During the summer season, Bansko offered its guests a rich cultural and sports programme, and the events continue in September. On the very first weekend of the month, the town will host this year’s culinary festival “Unique Bansko”, starting Saturday at 5 pm, in the central square.

Recipes that have been passed down in families from generation to generation will be demonstrated. The festival “Unique Bansko” is also connected with local producers, the guardians of the rites and customs and the old crafts.

The holiday is already recognizable among guests, and bookings are being made in the entire region, according to Bistrin.

On the second day of the festival, Sunday, a Bulgarian folk costume show and an art workshop for children will start in the main square at 10:30 am.

BTA/GNA

