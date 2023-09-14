Association of Christian Schools condemns occultism in educational institutions 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Sept 14, GNA-The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, President of the Association of Christian Schools has condemned the practice of occultism in educational institutions.

He said the practice of occultism was now pervasive in the society, especially in the schools which must be condemned.

“Occultism, drug and sex, ought to be condemned since they had damaging effects on human beings and society as a whole.”

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih, who is also the First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), made the condemnation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday.

He said administrators, teachers, guardians and counselling coordinators, chaplains, parents and student leaders were overwhelmed by the fast pace at which occultism seemed to be spreading in the country.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih’s condemnation comes in the heat of the level 300 student of Appiah Menkah University of Skills and Training Development (AMUSTED) who was aflamed during a Hall Week celebration of the university.

He emphasised that Christians should make it an obligation to use the Bible to sensitize those involved in such acts to eschew it.

Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih, who is also the General Overseer of the Life International Church urged students to be law-abiding and lead lives worthy of emulation and contribute towards the socio-economic development of the nation.

He said without God’s guidance, interventions and His grace, man cannot achieve his aims and therefore advised students to always give thanks to Him in every situation thy find themselves.

Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih urged them to let the word of God be their weapon to withstand challenges they encountered and help others to come out of their hardships as Christ Jesus did.

He consoled the bereaved family for the demise of their beloved and urged them to keep faith with God.

GNA

