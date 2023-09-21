Apostle Dr Agbelanyo advises youth to take educational training seriously

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Otiakrom-Shallom (E/R), Sept. 21, GNA – The Seventh Day Theocratic World Congregation, has ended the celebration of its three festivals, advising the youth to take their educational training seriously to become good future leaders.

The three festivals were, the Passover, festival of Weeks and the festival of Tabernacle, which Apostle Dr E.H. Agbelanyo, the Founder and Leader, said was endorsed by the Prophetic Scriptures.

The members also held a day’s fast on the Atonement Day, 10th Ethanim.

Apostle Dr Agbelanyo who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, urged the youth to desist from alcoholism and smoking to avoid ruining their lives since they were the next generation.

He cautioned the youth to be watchful of politicians who in the coming election campaigns, would attempt to influence them with money to cause mayhem for them (politicians), to serve their parochial interests.

Apostle Dr Agbelanyo called on politicians to always speak the truth during their campaigns for the people to make informed choices, for the progress of the country.

He urged traditional rulers to use the occasions of their festivals to launch campaigns against HIV and AIDS, as well as the practice of same sex (homosexualism and lesbianism), which he said was an offence to God.

Throwing more light on the beliefs, and practices of the congregation he said these were the everlasting covenant, the temple ordinance, the belief in Christ Jesus, the Holy Spirit, the resurrection of the dead, judgement day, the prophetic Gentle Kingdom, and the Second Advent of Christ Jesus.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

