Another arrested over stolen computers at Ghana Reinsurance Offices

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Sept. 3, GNA – The Police have arrested another person in connection with the theft of 12 laptop computers from the headquarters of Ghana Reinsurance at Ridge in Accra.

Patrick Deh was arrested days after his accomplice, Florent Nii Otu Quarshie, was arraigned and granted bail.

In an amended charge sheet before the court on August 30, 2023, Quarshie, Porter and Deh, unemployed, have been jointly charged with conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry and stealing.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Quarshie, however, amused the audience at the court when he said Deh was not his accomplice

“In fact, Deh does not know anything about the case. He is innocent.”

The court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo admitted them to bail in the sum of GH¢70,000 each with two sureties each.

One of the sureties should be a public/ civil servant earning not less than GHC1,500.

The prosecution was ordered by the court to file their disclosures.

Meanwhile, the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer has prayed for the court to grant a longer adjournment to enable them to secure the expert’s fingerprint report.

The court obliged the prosecution’s request and adjourned the matter to October 4, 2023.

An accomplice, Kwabena Apoba, who is at large, has been charged with dishonestly receiving the 12 computers.

Police Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer said the complainant Kwame Asare Nkansah Abankwah was a staff of Ghana Reinsurance PLC Ridge, Accra.

The prosecution said Quarshie was a porter residing at Old Fadama and Apoba, a bar operator at Agbogbloshie.

It said on June 19, 2023, at about 0825 hours, the complainant and her colleagues arrived at work and discovered that thieves had broken into their offices and stolen 12 computers.

During investigations, the police received CCTV footage of the theft.

According to the prosecution, Quarshie was seen in CCTV footage entering the offices on the basement floor, ground floor, and first floor, and exiting through the emergency entrance.

It said the footage indicated that Quarshie was seen carrying two ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags.

On July 26, 2023, the prosecution said the police received information that Quarshie was involved in another case and had been detained by the police at Nima.

During interrogation, Quarshie admitted the offence and mentioned one Patrick as an accomplice.

Quarshie told police that he and Patrick sent the laptop computers to Agbogbloshie and sold them to Apoba, and that he received GHc2,500 as his share of the booty sale.

The prosecution said Quarshie led the police to Agbogbloshie, where he said his accomplices lived, but no one was found.

It said Quarshie was unable to lead the Police to Apoba, the third accomplice who he claimed dishonestly received the loot.

The prosecutor stated that Quarshie demonstrated how he committed the offence at the crime site.

However, intelligence led to Patrick’s arrest, and Quarshie identified him as his accomplice.

It said efforts were under way to apprehend Apoba.

GNA

