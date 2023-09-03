Court issues bench warrant for man’s arrest over alleged fertilizer fraud

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Sept. 3, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a financial analyst in connection with an alleged GHC444,400.00 fertilizer fraud.

Kenneth Barnes, 36, who allegedly took money from Mr Frinjuah Obed Peter under the guise of supplying him with 7,000 bags of fertilizer, was expected to appear in Court on Monday, August 28, 2023, but failed to show up,

This resulted in the order issued by the Court presided over by Mr Isaac Oheneba-Kuffour at the request of the Prosecution.

He is to be brought to the Court on September 5, 2023.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye told the Court that Mr Frinjuah, the complainant, is a nurse living in Bawku.

Barnes, the accused person is a Financial Analyst and the Chief Executive Officer of Mybarnes limited, living at Amasaman, Accra.

He said in June 2021, Frinjuah was introduced to Barnes as a fertilizer dealer.

Barnes then assured Frinjuah that he could supply him with any quantity of fertilizer he needed.

The Court heard that Frinjuah informed his friends and relatives, who showed interest and gave him various sums of money for the purchase of the fertilizer.

DSP Nyamekye said Frinjuah requested 7,000 bags of fertilizer from Barnes for GHC444,400.00 and paid GHC434,400.00 in a Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG) account number and GHC10,000.00 in a Momo account of Barnes’ company.

Barnes acknowledged receipt of the funds and promised to deliver the fertilizer within a month, but he did not.

Frinjuah then demanded a refund of the money and Barnes promised to pay within three weeks and also failed to do so.

He lodged a complaint to the Police which led to Barnes’ arrest.

After investigation he was charged with the offence and put before the Court.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

