Afrobarometer Delegation in Washington for a series of high-level meetings 

Accra, Sept 14, GNA-A Delegation from Afrobarometer, a pan-African, non-partisan survey research network, has arrived in Washington, DC, for a series of high-level meetings and presentations with its partners.

The partners include the United States Institute of Peace, the World Bank, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

A statement issued by Afrobarometer, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Delegation’s visit would provide an opportunity to share insights from Round 9 of Afrobarometer’s surveys conducted in 39 African countries.

“Our delegation’s presence in Washington, DC, underscores our commitment to building bridges and sharing evidence that can drive positive change in African countries,” Mr Joseph Asunka, Afrobarometer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said.

“Afrobarometer’s over-two-decades’ worth of data is a powerful tool for assessing needs, setting policy priorities, targeting interventions, measuring achievements, and promoting accountability. We look forward to fruitful discussions with our partners.”

The statement said Members of the Afrobarometer Delegation-Professor Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi, Afrobarometer Board Chair; Mr Joseph Asunka, CEO, Afrobarometer; Prof Carolyn Logan, Director of Analysis; Mr Felix Biga, Chief Operating Officer and Madam Josephine Sanny, Communications and Knowledge Manager engaged with the United States (US) State Department representatives, non-governmental organisations, and congressional staffers at a convening hosted by the United States Institute of Peace.

It noted that the discussions focused on pressing issues affecting Africans and Afrobarometer’s latest survey findings on democracy, governance, climate change, and youth.

It said the Afrobarometer Delegation would share key survey findings with representatives of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and other partners.

The statement said the forward-looking session would also offer insights into plans for Afrobarometer’s Round 10, including new survey modules and innovations.

It said during its three-day mission in Washington, the Afrobarometer delegation is also scheduled to meet with Humanity United and the Africa Chief Economist of the World Bank to discuss potential areas of collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Afrobarometer (AB) is a trusted source of high-quality data and analysis on the experiences, attitudes, and preferences of African citizens.

With an unmatched track record of 350,000+ interviews in 42 countries, representing the views of 75 per cent of the African population, AB is leading the charge to bridge the continent’s data gap.

AB data informs many global indices, such as the Ibrahim Index of African Governance, Transparency International’s Global Corruption Barometer, and the World Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators.

The data are also used for country risk analyses and by credit rating and forecasting agencies such as the Economist Intelligence Unit.

All AB data sets are publicly available on the website and may be analysed free of charge using AB’s online data analysis tool.

