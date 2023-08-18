Zoom Foundation donates medical equipment to Afrikids Hospital

Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Bolgatanga (U/E), Aug 18, GNA – Zoomlion Foundation, (ZLF), a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Jospong Group of companies has donated medical equipment to the Afrikids Medical Centrre in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region.

The items estimated to cost tens of thousands Ghana Cedis, included Drip stand, wheel chair, sugar testing machine, Injection screen, scale, BP apparatus, clutches, and thermometer guns, among others for care of patients.

Mr. Maxwell Mba Ayipaala, The Regional Coordinator of Zoomlion Ghana, speaking to the media after the donation, indicated that it was part of the Company’s social responsibility to offer the hospital the needed support to improve health care in the Region.

“Afrikids Hospital, as a mission health facility, has provided numerous services to the needy and especially the sick and as an organization the donation formed part of our social responsibility for the smooth running of the hospital”. He stated

Mr Ayipalla on behalf of his organization also appealed for collaboration between the hospital and Zoomlion Ghana Ltd. to promote total wellbeing of the people in the region.

“The hospital brings businesses to us so that together we can improve health care, maintain a clean environment, and improve the lives of our people”. He added

Mr. Godfred Njindan, Manager of Afrikids Medical Centre, thanked Zoomlion Company for the kind gesture, and added that the items donated came at a time when the hospital needed it most.

“We are overwhelmed by this donation from Zoomlion Ghana Ltd. Because it came at a time we needed it most, particularly when one of our weighing scales broke down and we were in the process of replacing it. He stated

“All this vital equipment, including the wheel chair, would be of much help to patients, and I can assure you that it would be put to use for the benefit of patients who come to the hospital”. The Manager noted.

Zoomlion Foundation, (ZLF), has a vision to create an environmentally conscious society for sustainable future.

GNA

