World leaders cannot ignore working together amid global crises – President Akufo-Addo

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Aug. 25, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the commitment of nations to work together in the spirit of multilateralism is needed now more than ever given the mounting global crises.

“We are indeed operating in the most difficult of times,” he noted.

The President said: “Never has there been a time in history when malevolent forces combine in such a manner to bring hardships to the world, especially to those of us in Africa.”

Addressing the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, he urged world leaders to renew their commitment to building, keeping and consolidating peace and democracy.

Issues of peace, progress and prosperity in BRICS countries and Africa, in particular, were deeply intertwined, he emphasised.

“Now more than ever, strong partnership between BRICS and Africa, reinforced political dialogue and expanded cooperation in the fields of economic growth and international security, are required,” he advised.

The Summit, held on the theme, ‘BRICS and Africa’, had issues concerning the continent’s development featuring prominently in the discussions.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa make up the BRICS group founded in 2010.

This year’s summit was touted as the largest since the original four members, excluding South Africa, which joined the group in 2010 – gathered for the first Summit in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in June 2009.

Over the years, the group has metamorphosed into a powerful economic bloc, accounting for over 42 per cent of the world’s population, 30 per cent of its territory, 31.7 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 18 per cent of global trade.

Aside the current members’ delegations, 67 other Heads of State and leaders of the global south bodies were invited to attend the 15th Summit, hosted by South Africa.

Interest in joining the BRICS bloc is gathering pace in recent years as a growing number of nations seek to tap into a group that has positioned itself as a viable alternative to the unipolar world dominated by the United States (US).

On August 23, 2023, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates asked to become members of the bloc.

Some 23 countries have formally applied to join the group.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said ensuring the development of Africa should be in the common interest of the comity of nations.

That, he argued, was based on the huge prospects and potential the continent had for sustainable growth.

“Africa, I need to remind you, has 1.3 billion inhabitants, nearly 18 per cent of the world’s population. And, in 2050, will be 2.5 billion – meaning one of every four persons in the world will be African,” he said.

Additionally, the continent has an increasingly educated, skilled, dynamic and growing useful population.

The President said he was convinced, despite its numerous challenges, the continent was on course to building a great new civilisation, which would unleash considerable energies and huge potential of the African people.

That path would likely enable the people to “make our own unique contributions to the growth of world civilisation”.

“I am confident a strong partnership with the BRICS nations can help construct a prosperous and self-confident Africa,” the President stressed.

He applauded successive leaders and the participating countries for sustaining the relevance of the newly-created global economic bloc.

