Northern Military Command commissions Counseling, Family Centre at Kamina

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Aug 25, GNA – The General Officer Commanding Northern Command, Brigadier General Matthew Essien, has commissioned a Counseling and Family Centre for the Command at the Sixth Infantry Battalion Headquarters, at Kamina Barracks in Tamale.

The centre is to help improve the well-being of troops under the Command.

Brigadier General Essien, who commissioned the facility on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong – Pepprah, commended the Commanding Officer of the Sixth Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Jerry Ankuyi, for initiating and successfully completing the project with the support of his officers and men.

Colonel Peter Doudoo, Director of Army Religious Affairs, highlighted the importance of the centre for Officers, Soldiers, Civilian Staff and families under the Command.

He said periodic counseling helped in equipping soldiers with professional behaviour and guaranteed exceptional performance.

He emphasised that troops who consult the centre for service would be assured of confidentiality.

Colonel Ankuyi expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff for his support in establishing the centre, and assured the High Command that the facility would be fully utilised to achieve its intended objectives.

Present at the event was the Air Force Base Commander, Joshua Mensah Larkai, Colonel Francis Bannerman, the Command’s Logistics Officer amongst other key staff appointments at the Command.

