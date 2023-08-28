West Ham United announce signing of Mohammed Kudus from Ajax

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Aug. 28, GNA – English Premier League side, West Ham United has officially announced the signing of Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.

This follows an agreement with the players former side, Ajax to sign the player on a five-year deal worth €44.5m including add-ons.

West Ham United would pay an initial €41.5m and €3m in performance-related add-ons.

He expressed his excitement and willingness to help the club chalk success during his stay.

The 23-year-old would hope to make his debut appearance for the Harmers against Luton Town next weekend.

Mohammed Kudus would wear jersey number fourteen for the English side.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

