Ghana ready to host Para Games with President Akufo-Addo to grace opening ceremony

By Simon Asare/ Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, Aug.28, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be a keynote speaker at the opening ceremony of the first-ever African Para Games scheduled to take place in Ghana from September 3–12, 2023.

The 2023 African Para Games would see athletes from across the continent converge at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra to compete in various disciplines.

Over 21 African countries have confirmed their participation in the maiden event, which would see para-athletes compete in three sports disciplines, which are wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, and amputee football.

Speaking at the media launch in Accra, Mr. Chris Boadi Mensah, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, said his outfit was ready to host all the participating teams.

“We are ready because we are hosting this event for the first time on our continent; the preparation has been good so far, and we are expecting to have an interesting tournament for the rest of Africa,” he said.

Mr. Boadi Mensah added, “Ghana is ready to receive them; it is the first time we have this competition, and we have to set a record and be the standard for subsequent competitions.’’

On the chances of Team Ghana winning medals, Mr. Boadi Mensah was optimistic about Ghana’s chances, saying that athletes were poised to make Ghana proud.

Madam Roselin Acheampong, Chief Executive Officer for Lemons,one of the sponsors of the games, said they were enthused to sponsor the competition due to their desire to inspire people with disabilities.

According to the CEO, competitions like this afford them the platform to exhibit their talent and develop their potential.

Dignitaries including Sports Ministers across Africa, International Technical Officers, the Diplomatic Corps and Heads of the respective participatory teams would also attend the event.

