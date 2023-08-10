We have to change our MP to create opportunities – Kofi Alonsi

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Sandema (U/E), Aug. 10, GNA – Mr Thomas Kofi Alonsi, a Parliamentary Aspirant in the New Patriotic Party’s primaries in the Builsa North Constituency of the Upper East Region, has called for a change of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

“We have had an MP for the past 12years. It is not my duty to tell you whether or not the person has performed well. But it is important to realise that we have many sons and daughters in this Municipality who should also be given the opportunity to go into Parliament to bring new things to this Municipality.

“It is not about going to be in Parliament and coming back after every four years to solicit the votes of the people. Your presence there should lead to the opening of doors for the teeming youth in the Municipality,” he said.

Mr Alonsi, who is the Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, was speaking to delegates and Party supporters in Sandema after he successfully submitted his form to contest the Party’s Parliamentary primaries in the Constituency.

He said the MP for the area should be able to create job opportunities for the youth to earn decent incomes and contribute significantly to the development of the Constituency.

“That is why I am offering myself as your MP. I am not coming as an NPP MP, I want to be an MP for all Builsas. As you go out there, tell our mothers, our fathers, brothers and sisters that there is a new dawn of hope that is yearning at them.

“It is for them to buy into this agenda and together, we can change the fortunes of our Municipality. We can’t afford a situation where we have one person going to Parliament at the end of every four years,” he told supporters.

Mr Alonsi noted that even though he was not an MP, he had supported a lot of Constituents, “So you can imagine, if you collectively would give me the power that makes me your representative, I am sure you know the many more doors that will be opened for you.”

The Director-General, also a Lawyer, emphasized that his quest to represent the Constituency in Parliament had nothing to do with political colours.

“It is about us, as Builsas who have common problems, who need a leader who identifies with those common problems and will lead us to ensure that those problems are solved,” Mr Alonsi said.

He admonished the rank and file of the Party in the Constituency to put away their differences, stay united and work together to achieve their set agenda to the benefit of all residents in the Constituency.

The Ghana News Agency in random interviews with some delegates of the Party in Sandema, indicated that it was long overdue for Mr Alonsi to represent them as MP, and were confident that their fortunes would change if he was given the opportunity.

The delegates said the Aspirant had distinguished himself well as the Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, and popular among Constituents across the political divide in the Constituency.

“Trust me, the 2024 Parliamentary election is going to be a one-touch victory for him. As for the primaries, all Alonsi needs to do is just to file his form, go to sleep and leave the rest to us,” one of the highly-spirited delegates clad in a branded T-shirt of the Aspirant, said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

