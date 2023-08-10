Be tolerant of democratic flaws – Second Deputy Speaker appeals to Ghanaians

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Aug. 10, GNA – The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Andrew Asiamah Amoako, has implored citizens, especially the youth, to be tolerant and patient with Ghana’s fledgling democracy irrespective of the challenges it presented.

Mr Amoako, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Fomena, was speaking at the Mock Parliament and Debate event held by Parliament at the University of Cape Coast.

The mock parliament is to ensure that students understand the work of Parliament, develop tolerance for the views of others, respect the rule of law, among other lessons.

The event formed part of activities marking the 30th anniversary of uninterrupted democratic dispensation in Ghana after several military regimes.

The anniversary seeks to enlighten the public on the role of parliament and allow MPs to interact with citizens on how to improve the political system.

Three institutions, University of Cape Coast (UCC), Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) and the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) participated in the debate.

University of Cape Coast, beat TTU to emerge winners in the exciting and fun-filled debate on the topic: “Smart phones and Artificial Intelligence are making students and researchers lazy; True or false?”

TTU emerged second, followed by CCTU.

Mr Amoako said things might not be going as desired, but the youth must exercise restraints in their actions and be measured in their comments to avoid truncating the country’s democracy.

“Nobody is saying everything is perfect. It is a process.

“We are correcting ourselves each day and, therefore, it is better we all agree with this dispensation that we find ourselves in rather than allow some few miscreants who think they are the only ones who have the knowledge and whatever it takes to rule the country,” he appealed.

The Second Deputy Speaker observed that the youth of Ghana desired decent living and in line with that, Governments since 1992 had been rolling out programmes to meet their needs.

“Even though things might not be the way we want, let us be patient and tolerant and allow the dispensation to go on,” he stressed.

He intimated that the recent political disturbances by security forces in neighbouring countries were a signal that Ghana was not immune to military interference.

To forestall a similar situation in Ghana, he said the citizenry must not lose faith in democracy but must be made aware of the dividends it presented.

“The sustenance of our parliamentary democracy requires continuous education and public awareness on the significant development to our nation.

“Citizens, particularly the younger generation must have efficient knowledge about the history of the political governance of this country and why the forebearers of the Fourth Republic have chosen the path of constitutional rule,” he said.

Mr Amoako further urged the clergy to pray for Ghana its leaders to be truthful and sincere to their call.

He commended the young debaters and the mock parliament for the display of talent and the demonstration of their readiness to take up the mantle of leadership to shape the country’s future.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, stressed the need to celebrate 30 years of democracy in Ghana, citing the enormous role it had played in the country’s development.

She commended Parliament for the feat achieved under the Fourth Republic including the passage of more than 1,000 bills such as the Electoral Commission Act, Presidential Transition Act, and repeal of the Criminal Libel Law to strengthen the rule of law.

However, she urged Parliament to take deliberate actions to increase women representation because they were woefully underrepresented.

“Let us all re-dedicate ourselves to making parliament more vibrant and let us continue to have the interest of the people at heart,” she said.

Mrs Assan further expressed her contentment of the mock parliament and indicated her confidence in the youth to give Ghana a bright future.

GNA

