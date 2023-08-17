Volta Trade Fair to birth vibrant empire businesses to drive economic transformation 

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Aug. 17, GNA-Mr Dela Gadzanku, Regional Chair, Association of Ghana Industries for Eastern, Oti and Volta Chapter, has said the goal of the 2023 Volta Trade and Investment Fair is to birth a vibrant empire of Volta businesses, poised to drive unprecedented economic transformation.

He pointed out that thriving enterprises and a supportive policy framework are flourishing grounds to catapult the region as an attractive canvas for direct investments.

Mr Gadzanku made these remarks at the official launch of the Trade and Investment Fair, at the Ho Residency, on Wednesday.

He noted that in the heart of the Region lies a treasure trove of untapped potential, a region poised to emerge as a premier destination for industrial investments indicating the fair as a real platform to actualise this aspiration.

The Fair, under theme, “Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade for Local Economic Development,” resonates with the broader vision of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCTA) – a vision of unity, prosperity, and progress.

“The AFCTA is not just a trade bloc; it’s a catalyst for change, a revolution that holds the potential to reshape global trade dynamics,” Mr Gadzaku noted.

He noted that the success of AFCTA hinges on its resonance with the pulse to be measured by local economies, saying, “I t’s about fostering real connections, igniting innovation, and creating meaningful opportunities that transcend abstract notions.”

He urged government officials, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and the vibrant youth to champion the creation of robust, technologically driven ecosystems that empower every link in the value chains for progress.

“Through these efforts, we can harness inclusivity and uplift those on the fringes of prosperity,” he acknowledged.

Over time, the trade investment fair has experienced remarkable growth in both scope and influence, evolving into one of the region’s premier trade platforms.

“Our success will be measured not just by the deals forged or initiatives birthed, but by the enduring the impact we leave on our communities and industries.

“If this fair succeeds in connecting some businesses to uncharted areas of opportunities, creating new networks, forging new deals, and inducing new initiatives and innovations, I will consider that as the crowning achievements of the 6th Volta Trade & Investment.”

Mr Gadzanku the planning Committee had curated an exciting lineup of side events, including the 2nd Volta Youth Summit, Maiden Volta Women Entrepreneurs Summit, Sports Investment Summit/Sports Heroes Award, and Creative Arts Summit. Others include AFCTA Youth Innovation Contest, Volta Tours, Volta Bear Festival, and Round-table-meetings on automotive policy and its economic dividends for the Region.

Other additions according to him include the creation of AFCTA Village for exhibitors from other African Countries including cultural nights exhibiting the culture of participating countries.

Mr Gadzanku paid tribute to Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister for his exemplary leadership qualities, fostering partnerships and recognizing the value of public and private sector involvement in driving initiatives that benefit communities and the region.

The Minister disclosed that about 400 indigenous exhibitors and foreign companies were expected to participate in the event, from across the Region and beyond including India, Kenya, Togo and Nigeria.

“We are expecting over 4,000 visitors comprising of investors, business communities, diplomats, and contractors, professionals in the building industry, young entrepreneurs among other.”

Dr Letsa said the fair would among other things expose the full potential and opportunities existing in the region to the rest of the world and foster partnership and synergy between the Regional Coordinating Council and the private sector.

Mr Emmanuel Agbaxode, the Volta/ Oti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, in a remark said this year’s event offered another platform for the region to showcase the multitude of investment prospects.

“It also serves as an avenue to expose our indigenous enterprises to the opportunities presented by AfCFTA, fostering cross-border collaborations and accelerating trade connections across our continent.”

As we assure you of the unwavering support of the GJA and the media fraternity in our joint effort to attract investments to our region, I kindly urge the organizers to establish mutually beneficial arrangements with media outlets,” he added.

GNA

