Upper Denkyira West DCE supports BECE candidates with 1,993 mathematical sets

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu

Diaso (C/R), Aug 04, GNA – Mr Richmond Koduah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Upper Denkyira West has donated 1,993 mathematical sets to the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) candidates in the district.

The mathematical sets, which were distributed to the 61 schools in district, formed part of measures taken by the DCE to ensure quality education in the district.

The DCE who donates mathematical sets to BECE candidates every year, encouraged the candidates to be courageous and do away with all forms of fears that could take away the confidence they needed to write the examination.

“Since you started school, you have written many exams, so, relax and gather yourself and pass the exams in confidence.”

He asked them to work hard to achieve good grades to enjoy the Free Senior High School programme since, “the BECE is an index to measure their academic achievements and to show if they can continue their education.”

Mr Koduah indicated that this year’s examination results would be more encouraging because adequate preparations have been made by teachers, parents, and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth and good atmosphere for the candidates to pass the examination.

The students thanked the DCE for the donation and promised to work hard to make the investment made by him and their parents profitable.

