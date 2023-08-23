UHAS holds capacity building workshop for Faculty Members

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Ho (VR), Aug. 23, GNA – The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) is holding a four-day capacity-building training for Faculty Members of the University on Effective Teaching for Cognitive Learning and other teaching essentials.

The training, would among other objectives, afford lecturers to redirect their teaching strategies, formulate effective instructional guides for learners, create learning experiences for learners, and evaluate outcomes to determine effective cognitive learning.

Professor Harry Tagbor, the Pro Vice Chancellor of the University, in his opening remarks, stated that the goal of the workshop was meant for personal professional development as well as enhancing the University’s Image.

“It was necessary to progress from one point to another, and this is in line with the University’s promotion of faculty development programme tied to the promotion process.”

Professor Tagbor indicated that the University was obliged to embark on capacity building training for its faculty members to show as evidence of going through a development process as required before promotion.

Reverend Dr Kofi Ashiboe-Mensah, a Quality Assurance Officer from the Ho Technical University, who is facilitating the workshop, explained on day one that his main aim was to expose participants to some applicable effective teaching strategies “so you can have the tools to build your own teaching philosophy and style.”

He took participants through Effective Teaching for Classroom Management and Cognitive Learning, Classroom Management for Effective Teaching and Cognitive Learning.

On Factors that promote Classroom Management, Dr Ashiboe-Mensah said among others that a teacher must first identify himself, need for clarity and audibility, calling students by name, as well as firmness, fairness, and friendliness.

“To promote cognitive learning, forge a class identity and individual differences, motivate the learners, stimulate the class with a story, move round the class equitably, and have plans for crystal clear lessons,” he added.

Participants were also exposed to the various teaching styles and learning strategies, teachers’ influence on students’ learning, Students’ Preference for Learning.

Mr Solomon Akrong, the Director of Human Resource of the University, indicated in a closing remark that he is learning a lot from the workshop.

The second phase of the workshop would come off from August 29 to 30 and would be on the topic, “Strategic Assessment Techniques and Construction of Test Items.”

