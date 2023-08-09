The Reality of Road crashes in Ghana: Insights from Solidarity for Humanity International’s Available Data

Accra, Aug. 09, GNA – Ghana, a nation renowned for its rich culture and warm hospitality, is currently facing a concerning issue – the high incidence of road crashes.

These tragic events have led to the loss of numerous lives and left many others with severe injuries.

The recent incidents, such as the Gomoa Okyereko accident in May 2023, cost 16 people their lives with 40 others injured, and the tragic bus collision in Kintampo in the Bono East Region in March 2023, which claimed over 20 lives, serve as stark reminders of the urgency to prioritise road safety.

Solidarity for Humanity International (SOHI) is determined to raise awareness about this pressing concern and advocate for collective action to prevent further loss of lives on Ghana’s roads.

Analysing the Data

The available data sheds light on the severity of the problem. Over the past seven years, road crashes have remained a persistent concern.

In 2016, there were 12,080 reported crashes, resulting in 12,931 injuries and 2,096 deaths. The following year, 2017, witnessed a further increase with 13,877 crashes, 14,779 injuries, and 2,284 fatalities.

Both 2018 and 2019 recorded similar numbers, with approximately 13,883 crashes, 14,779 injuries, and 2,284 deaths reported.

In 2020, the number of crashes decreased slightly to 11,786, but the number of injuries rose to 15,988 with 3,073 fatalities.

The year 2021 saw a surge in crashes, reaching 15,123, while injuries and deaths remained relatively stable at 15,967 and 2,970, respectively.

The most recent available data from 2022 shows 14,960 crashes, 15,690 injuries, and 2,373 deaths.

Promoting Road Safety

These figures serve as a call to action for society as a whole. By coming together to make a tangible difference and work towards reducing road crashes.

There is the need for awareness creation. SOHI encourages educational campaigns and awareness programmes to enlighten individuals about the importance of safe driving practices, obeying traffic laws, and being mindful of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Authorities should enhance traffic law enforcement and implement stricter penalties for traffic violations. This approach can serve as a deterrent to reckless driving and encourage responsible behavior on the roads.

The Government should invest in improving road infrastructure, including the construction and maintenance of safe roads, efficient signaling systems, and pedestrian-friendly zones. These improvements will significantly contribute to reducing accidents.

Promoting comprehensive driver training programmes that emphasise defensive driving techniques, hazard perception, and proper road etiquette can significantly enhance the overall safety of Ghana roads.

Advancements in technology, such as intelligent transportation systems, automated driver-assistance features, and improved vehicle safety standards, can play a pivotal role in preventing accidents and reducing the severity of injuries.

Conclusion

The high incidence of road accidents in the country demands immediate attention and concerted efforts from all segments of society.

All individuals, communities, organisations, and the Government should join hands in promoting road safety.

By leveraging the power of awareness, enforcement, infrastructure development, driver training, and technology, Ghanaians can create a safer environment for all road users.

Let us work together to prevent accidents, save lives, and build a future where road safety is paramount.

GNA

