Sunyani Traditional Council lifts ban on funerals and outdoor social events

By Regina Benneh

Sunyani, Aug. 28, GNA – The Sunyani Traditional Council, has lifted the ban on funerals and other outdoor social events in the traditional area after a month-long observation of that directive.

Mr Adom Manu, the spokesman of the committee constituted by the Council to organise the one-week observance funeral and the ‘doteyie’ (pre-burial funeral) of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II the late paramount chief of Sunyani, announced the lifting of the ban in an interview with the media in Sunyani.

The Council placed a temporal ban on funeral activities and noisemaking in the area after the announcement of the death of Nana Nkrawiri II, which took effect from Tuesday, July 25 to Thursday, August 24, 2023.

In keeping with local customs and traditions, residents of the traditional area were obliged to dress in mourning costume, to signify reverence and honour for the late paramount chief who was born in 1946, reigned for 43 years and died aged 77.

Mr Manu on behalf of the Council thanked the people of Sunyani for their compliance with the directive and called for their cooperation, particularly with the funeral planning committee, to prepare effectively for a well-organised funeral rites of Nana Nkrawiri II.

He said the date for the one-week funeral rite would be announced after the necessary arrangements have been made accordingly.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

