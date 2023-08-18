Storms hit southern Germany, causing local flooding and injuries

Munich, Aug 18, (dpa/GNA) – Heavy thunderstorms, swept through parts of southern Germany late on Thursday evening and overnight into Friday, with falling trees leading to several injuries.

Rainfall flooded cellars and underground transit systems in the region of Franconia in north-west Bavaria. Authorities said emergency crews, responded to hundreds of calls throughout the night.

A paddler on the Austrian side of Lake Constance, located on the German border, went missing during the storm. Police on Friday resumed the search for the young man, who was reportedly blown far across the lake in his boat on Thursday by powerful winds.

Emergency services searched the lake on Thursday evening, with several boats and a helicopter, but had to pause efforts because of darkness.

In Germany, a 71-year-old was seriously injured after a tree, fell on his car in the town of Thurnau, about 15 kilometres from Bayreuth. In Weissenburg-Gunzenhausen, three people, including a 3-month-old infant, were taken to hospital after winds blew about 40 tress onto a road and buried a dozen cars under the limbs.

GNA

