Speaker to set up Committee to investigate Menzgold customers’ petition

Accra, Aug 02, GNA – Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament has hinted that setting up a five-member Committee to investigate a petition by the aggrieved customers of Menzgold and report to the House for consideration.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Speaker said this when aggrieved customers of Menzgold called on him.

It said the petition which has now gone through the right procedures of the House to become a motion, would be admitted before the House goes on recess and later set up a committee to consider the concerns of the aggrieved customers and debate the report when the House comes back from recess.

Mr Fred Forson, who is one of the Leaders of the group narrated the tricky situations the affected members are going through and how it has resulted in 210 deaths in recent times.

He pleaded with the Speaker to work expeditiously on the motion.

Mr Rockson-Nelson Kwame Etse Dafeamekpor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, who submitted the Motion to the Speaker, acknowledged the challenges being faced by the Motion because the matter was before court, but pleaded with the Speaker that it was only the criminal case, which was before the court therefore the Speaker could admit the Motion for the House to consider the report of the Com

The group expressed their gratitude to the Speaker and prayed that their concerns would be addressed and brought to finality soon.

GNA

