S.African parliament calls for peaceful solution to Cape Town taxi strike impasse

CAPE TOWN, Aug. 9, (Xinhua/GNA) — The presiding officers of the South African parliament, on Tuesday called for an “urgent and peaceful” resolution to the ongoing minibus taxi strike in Cape Town, the country’s legislative capital, as the protest entered its sixth day.

“The National Assembly Speaker, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the National Council of Province Chairperson, Mr Amos Masondo, express deep concern and distress regarding the ongoing minibus taxi strike in Cape Town, which has been going on since last week,” said a statement issued by the parliament.

The minibus taxi drivers began demonstrating on Thursday last week, in response to what they described as “heavy-handed tactics” against them by police and city authorities. This has caused chaos in Cape Town, a port and tourist city of South Africa, as minibus taxis are the main means of transport for its commuters.

The situation has then escalated to include violence, road closures, and vandalism of public and private vehicles, causing significant disruptions to the daily lives of citizens.

Police confirmed that two people were killed in separate incidents, while three others were injured on Monday in the strike.

Talks aimed at resolving the impasse failed over the weekend, and the South African National Taxi Council said the protest would continue until Wednesday. In its statement, the South African parliament extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased, calling the loss of lives in this manner “a tragedy.”

While “strongly condemn the acts of violence and criminality that have marred the strike,” the supreme legislative body urged “an immediate cessation of violence, vandalism, and disruptions to essential services.” “We urge all parties involved to engage in constructive dialogue to find common ground and resolve the issues at hand,” it added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

