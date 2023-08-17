Private seed company to enhance seed production business in Ghana

By Caesar Abagali

Wa Aug. 17, GNA – The Legacy Crop Improvement Centre (LCIC), a private local seed business company has announced that it was set to light the way in providing high-quality seed production and seed processing to farmers to increase food production to enhance the seed business in the country.

The company is also poised to provide tailor-made solutions in addressing constraints that inhibit the growth of the seed industry in the country.

The company made this in a statement issued and signed by Dr Amos Rutherford Azinu, Founder and CEO of LCIC, and forwarded to the Ghana News Agency in Wa as part of the company’s participation in this year’s annual seed industry show dubbed; “The fourth Variety Show”.

The fourth Variety Show, set to be held on Tuesday August 22, 2023 at Begoro in the Eastern Region is one of the biggest annual seed industry event in Ghana, which brings together players in agribusinesses actors, farmer organizations, investors and banks and input dealers to showcase the potential of the seed industry and create public awareness of new technologies.

LCIC is specialized in the production and marketing of basic and commercial seeds of hybrid seed maize, cowpea, and soybean among others.

Dr. Azinu stated in the press release that “LCIC’s mission is to produce and disseminate high quality technologies and services for the agriculture value chain actors for increased crop production in Ghana.”

“By inference, LCIC built a smart seed business centre named Legacy Square, which is the most robust and reliable state-of-art system for processing seeds in Ghana. It is the first of its kind in Ghana and West Africa”, he said.

The statement added that the spirit behind the establishment of LCIC was to get high technologies (seeds) to farmers through the production and processing of good quality seeds.

The statement highlighted that accessibility and availability of high-quality, locally adapted, improved seeds had been recognized as a key part of the solution for increasing the seed adoption rate and increasing food production, adding that improved seeds therefore could deliver higher yields, disease and pest tolerance, climate change adaptation, improved nutrition, and longer shelf life.

The statement said the previous events were well attended and created business opportunities for all stakeholders, however, this year’s event was looking at making it easy for stakeholders to access high-quality seeds that could revolutionize the grain production in Ghana.

LCIC is the first private local seed business company specializing in the production and marketing of basic seeds.

It was established in November 2015 and headquartered in Legacy Square; a small seed business centre located in Otareso.

Over the years, LCIC had produced and marketed basic and commercial seeds to companies and fanners in Ghana, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Togo and currently plays a leading role in the commercialization of three high-yielding hybrid maize varieties namely Legacy 26, Iegacy 2 and Legacy 17 with grain yield 8 t/ha, 9 t/ha, 10 t/ha respectively.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

