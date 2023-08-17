Bulgaria: Justice Minister, Jewish Community Discuss Measures against Anti-Semitism, Hate Speech

Sofia, Aug 17, (BTA/GNA) – Minister of Justice Atanas Slavov and representatives of the Jewish community in Bulgaria discussed measures against anti-Semitism and hate speech, Slavov’s Ministry reported here on Thursday. The discussion was attended by members of the Organization of Jews in Bulgaria Shalom, Federation of Zionists in Bulgaria, Central Israeli Spiritual Council and Negev Friends of Israel in Bulgaria.

Shalom Chairperson Alexander expressed concern about the growing manifestations of anti-Semitism and hate speech, which are also reflected in the organization’s annual monitoring report. Oskar said: “Unfortunately, attacks on prominent members of the Jewish community have increased, not as politicians but as Jews. What has been happening over the last year is a matter of serious concern and alarm”.

The forum participants expressed concern that hate speech is now an almost daily occurrence in political as well as parliamentary life. The Minister highlighted the role of the institutional reaction against manifestations of intolerance and hatred by representatives of the far-right parliamentary group Vazrazhdane, which the government has taken up recently.

Slavov stated the crucial importance of showing the public that acts of hatred and anti-Semitism cannot be tolerated. He added: “It is a priority for the Ministry of Justice to protect the rights of the individual, including countering displays of anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial. Our strength lies in the legislative initiative”.

The forum concluded that one possible measure is to conduct additional training of magistrates, so that law enforcement authorities recognize hate speech, do not remain indifferent to its use and do not allow the lack of prosecution of such instances.

Slavov said: “We must change the public’s opinion that the police and other authorities protect offenders. Threats to democracy must be identified, isolated and treated. I can make an institutional commitment to intolerance toward inhumane manifestations and hate speech in all its forms”.

BTA/GNA

