Popular celebrities support Kojo Frempong to lead NPP in Wenchi Constituency

By Dennis Peprah

Wenchi, (B/R), Aug. 10, GNA – Three Ghanaian celebrities have stormed the Wenchi constituency to support the parliamentary bid of Mr Kojo Frempong, a former broadcaster.

Mr Frempong was at the Constituency to submit his nomination form to contest the constituency seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Evangelist Diana Asamoah, a renowned gospel artist, Mr Bice Osei Kufuor, a former hiplife artist and the Managing Director of Ghana Post and Patrick Osei Agyemang, a sports presenter, popularly known as “Countryman Songo” joined Mr Frempong to submit the form at the constituency office of the Party in the Bono Region.

The euphoria and political atmosphere at Wenchi, one of the strongholds of the NPP in the region, were extremely high as hundreds of “electrifying” party supporters clad in NPP paraphernalia, danced to brass band music and paraded the principal streets of the town.

Several tricycle (pragyia) riders in the municipality were also not left out of the ecstatic moment, as they suspended their economic activities to join the aspirant to submit the form.

Addressing the party supporters at the Wenchi Jubilee Park, Mr Kufuor, who was also a former President of MUSIGA, emphasised the excellent lobbying skills of the aspirant and urged the delegates to endorse him.

He said with the aspirant’s good human relations, he would be able to attract investments to push the development of the Wenchi Municipality to the next level.

Evangelist Asamoah, entreated the NPP delegates to give the aspirant the nod to lead the Party in the Elections 2024, testifying that “I know him very well and I can assure you that Kojo has the capacity to win the parliamentary seat back to the NPP.”

She urged the delegates not to allow themselves to be lured with money and other gifts to buy their conscience but to vote on merit for Mr Frempong whom she described as “an embodiment of peace.”

Some of the Party’s delegates and supporters in the constituency later told the GNA, that the Party had already endorsed the aspirant because he had the capacity to recapture the parliamentary seat from the NDC in the Election 2024.

Mr Richard Kwadwo Adu, a former constituency youth organiser of the Party, said it was painful they lost the “Wenchi parliamentary traditional seat” in the last election, and hoped that with Mr Frempong, it would be quite easy for the NPP to reclaim it in the Elections 2024.

He said the aspirant had not only contributed to the growth and development of the NPP in the constituency, but also helped to improve the socio-economic lives of individual party people and therefore urged the delegates to endorse his candidature.

Mr Adu said he was optimistic that the NPP would regain the parliamentary seat and advised the Party to forge ahead in unity for an overwhelming victory in the Elections 2024.

GNA

