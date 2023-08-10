Kojo Frempong submits form to contest Wenchi NPP parliamentary primaries

By Dennis Peprah

Wenchi (B/R), Aug. 10, GNA – Mr Kojo Frempong, a former broadcaster has submitted his nomination form to contest the Wenchi Constituency parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and pledged to regain the seat for Party in the Election 2024.

Mr Frempong is with two other parliamentary aspirants, Mr Alfred Ofori Annye, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Produce Buying Company Limited and Mr Albert Ameyaw, a businessman.

Describing it as unfortunate to lose the seat in the last parliamentary election, Mr Frempong told the ecstatic supporters and his followers to be decorous and conduct clean campaign devoid of insults and personality attacks.

The aspirant said he was contesting the primaries to be able to mobilise supporters and unify the Party to intensify the electioneering not only to regain the seat, but also ensure the NPP’s victory in the general election.

Mr Frempong lauded the contributions of Professor Gyan Baffour, the former Member of Parliament (MP) as well as the former and current constituency executives for their contributions to the growth of the NPP in the constituency.

As a unifier, he dispelled as wrong the perceptions held by some of Party members that he would “hunt” some of the executives, saying the NPP needed everybody on board in the campaign to recapture the parliamentary seat.

Mr Frempong said as an NPP traditional seat, there was the need for the Party to ensure formidable front, identify and tackle the pertinent challenges that contributed to the defeat of the Party in the 2020 general election and amend their ways as well.

He emphasised the hopes and political fortunes of the NPP remained high and advised the members and supporters to avoid complacency, intensify the electioneering and propagate the achievements of the government to the electorate.

Mr Frempong promised to ensure that every household in the Constituency benefitted from a scholarship scheme and called on the delegates to consider and endorse his candidature.

Alhaji Abdul Rahman Suwaari, the Constituency Secretary, receiving the nomination form, urged Party aspirants and their followers to do clean campaigns for a more credible primary.

GNA

