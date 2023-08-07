Pedestrian Knockdowns: Awoshie residents block highway

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Aug.7, GNA- Some angry residents of Awoshie Monday dawn blocked a section of the Awoshie-Pokuasi Highway in protest over frequent pedestrian knockdowns on the road.

The residents said they witnessed two knockdowns over the weekend, hence the action, demanding solutions from authorities.

There is heavy traffic on the road due to the roadblock.

At about 0700 hours, a Police Officer came to the the scene to calm the irate residents and clear the way, but unsuccessful.

More to follow.

