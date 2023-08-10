Mutual respect of various ethnic and tribal groups necessary for peace – Prof. Mawuli

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Accra, Aug. 10, GNA – Professor John Komla Mawuli, an educationist, has stressed the need for recognition and mutual respect of the various tribal and ethnic groups to help consolidate the peaceful and harmonious coexistence among all Ghanaians.

He said the country’s rich cultural diversity and heritage, was unique in Africa, and this ought to be commended and maintained, especially, at the time when the West African sub-region was witnessing rising spate of insecurity and conflicts borne out of misunderstanding and differences among the people.

Prof. Mawuli was addressing members of the Ewe community, drawn from the Ashanti, Ahafo and Bono Regions, at a meeting in Kumasi.

“Unity in Diversity – A Necessary Ingredient in Growth and Development,” was the theme.

The meeting discussed the welfare and socio-economic lives of members of the Ewe community in the three Regions, as well as the community’s role in achieving Ghana’s development agenda.

Prof. Mawuli pointed out that cultural diversity was necessary for humankind, as biodiversity was for nature.

“In this sense, it is the common heritage of humanity and should be recognised and affirmed for the benefit of present and future generations.

Culture is at the heart of contemporary debates about identity, social cohesion, and the development of a knowledge-based economy,” he noted.

Togbuiga Mawufeame Fugah, Head of the Council of Ewe Chiefs for the Ashanti, Ahafo and Bono regions, said intra-ethnic unity and mutual trust and understanding, were among the best guarantees for peace and security.

Also, the defense of cultural diversity was an ethical imperative, inseparable from respect for human dignity.

“It implies a commitment to human rights and fundamental freedoms,” he explained.

Togbuiga Fugah rallied members of the Ewe community to strive to contribute meaningfully towards projects meant to enhance the living conditions of the people.

GNA

