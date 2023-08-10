George Oduro files nomination for New Edubiase NPP primaries

By Richard Kusi, New Edubiase),

New Edubiase (Ash), Aug. 10, GNA – Mr George Boahene Oduro, former Member of Parliament for New Edubiase, has filed his nomination forms to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in the constituency.

Mr Oduro, who lost the seat to the NDC in the 2020 elections, attributed the loss to some misunderstanding, bitterness, and envy among some party members in the run-up to the 2020 elections.

He therefore charged his supporters and all-party members in the constituency to desist from any act that could bring divisions in the party, adding that, each one’s contribution was needed to wrestle the seat back from the NDC.

Mr Oduro, who was also a former Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, said his doors were always open for everybody in the constituency and called on the people to approach him whenever they needed his support.

He promised to win the primaries and continue to win back the parliamentary seat to help continue the development agenda he was pursuing in the area.

Mr Kofi Ninson Appiagyei, leader of the volunteers who bought the forms and paid the filing fees for Mr Oduro, stressed the need for all party members and sympathizers to unite and work together to ensure a resounding victory for the candidate.

He said Mr Oduro had demonstrated that he could bring development to the area and there was the need for all to support him to change the living conditions of the people in the constituency.

