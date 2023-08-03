MTN Ghana commends Communications Ministry for embracing Girls-in-ICT Programme

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Aug. 3, GNA – MTN Ghana, a mobile network operator, has commended the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation for embracing the Girls-in-ICT Programme, making it the far reaching and impactful programme in the country now.

Miss Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, MTN Ghana, who gave the commendation, said, “Indeed, this initiative has chalked several important successes since 2012 and can only grow in stature in pursuing its objectives.”

She was delivering a solidarity message on behalf of MTN Ghana at the climax of the Girls-in-ICT Programme in Tamale on Tuesday on the theme: “Digital Skills for Life”.

The Girls-In-ICT Programme, which was introduced in 2012 by the International Telecommunications Union to create a global environment that empowers and encourages girls and young women to consider studies and careers in the growing field of ICT, is being implemented by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation with MTN Ghana as one of its sponsors.

The Girls-in-ICT Programme began in the Northern Region from July 3, with a week-long training of 100 teachers on basic ICT skills, who in turn, from July 17, to July 29, also trained 1,000 girls from all the 16 districts in the region on basic ICT skills exposing them to coding, cyber security and website development.

As part of the training, examinations were held for all the participants to select 100 top performers for the awards during the climax of the programme.

For their awards, each of the 100 top performers received a laptop and a certificate whilst Christiana Wehle Awiah (14 years from Tamale), Amanda Daal (13 years from Kpandai District) and Husinatu Mohammed (14 years from Tamale), who took the first, second and third positions respectively received a plaque each and cash prizes of Ghc3,000, Ghc2,500 and GHc2,000 in that order.

An ICT laboratory will also be established in the respective schools of the top three winners.

Sixteen Girl-child Education Officers from all the 16 districts in the region, Best Teachers of the Programme (one each from the 16 districts in the region) were also given laptops each, while the Communications Minister’s Special Award was presented to three individuals, who also took home laptop each.

Ms Wiafe said, “As a leading player in the telecommunications space, MTN Ghana is fully aware of the immense benefits of digital skills and the role it continues to play in our lives in the 21st century.”

She said adopting ICT and basic coding as part of the education curriculum at the very basic level would “No doubt prepare students for a future where digital literacy will be crucial to navigation in the jobs market, creating new entrepreneurial opportunities for themselves and in their daily lives. For MTN, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.”

She gave assurance that “MTN Ghana remains firmly committed to the Girls-in-ICT Programme. We are determined to strengthen our strategic partnerships with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, other relevant state bodies and fellow private sector players in helping to realise the vision of this programme for our young girls.”

She added that “If ICT and digital skills are the future of our society in the 21st century, then it is only right that all relevant stakeholders join hands and collaborate in this noble enterprise.”

Ms Wiafe congratulated all the 1,000 girls, who participated in the programme and told them that “The skills you have acquired are crucial to your future, and I urge you to continue down this path and keep upgrading your skills, because technology is evolving quickly, and you need to adapt to its new opportunities.”

She expressed gratitude to the trainers, facilitators, and mentors of the programme for doing great job, and urged them to continue to inspire the girls to achieve their potentials in the field of ICT.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, said since 2012 when the Girls-in-ICT Programme began, 11,981 girls and 1,200 teachers across the country had benefited from it.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful commended MTN Ghana for providing funding support for the programme for three years, which would end this year, saying “We will come to you again for funding to extend the programme to other regions.”

Meanwhile, all the 100 girls would benefit from an open day experience where they would be sent to Accra for a week to tour the offices of Mobile Network Operators, Companies in the ICT industry, and selected Agencies of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation to interact, especially with women in the industry.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

