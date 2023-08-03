Mitsubishi Corp. reports 40.5% decline in first quarter profits

Tokyo, Aug. 3, (dpa/GNA) – Mitsubishi Corp., the Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer, reported an annual 40.5% drop to 317.7 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in its first quarter profit to its parent company.

Earnings per share were 222.56 yen compared to 360.72 yen. First quarter revenues were 4.7 trillion yen, down 13% from previous year on lower market prices.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Mitsubishi Corp. projects profit of 920 billion yen, or 663.79 yen per share for its parent company.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

