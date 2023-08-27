Lora Hristova Wins Three Gold Medals at Summer Biathlon World Championships in Slovakia

Jerusalem, Aug. 27 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgaria’s Lora Hristova won three gold medals at the IBU Summer Biathlon World Championships in Osrblie, Slovakia. On Sunday, she snagged the gold in the girls’ competition, where she finished in 28:24.3 minutes with 5 misses in the shooting.

In the previous days of the championships, Hristova won the gold in the super sprint and the sprint events.

With three gold medals out of three events, Hristova became the young biathlon athlete with the most titles at the IBU Summer Biathlon World Championships in Osrblie.

BTA/GNA

