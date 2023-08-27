Ghanaians must demand accountability from governments – GII 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, Aug. 27, GNA – The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has urged Ghanaians to demand accountability from all governments, during and after their terms in office, to reduce the loopholes that contribute to corrupt practices.

Mr Michael Boadi, the Fundraising Manager, GII, said governments must be able to take account of their stewardship and their ability to fight against corruption, based on which the electorate would vote.

“ If this could begin before the 2024 elections, it would be extremely advantageous to the nation to ensure that political parties adhered to their manifesto promises when voted into office,” he said.

Mr. Boadi was speaking at the Ghana News Agency’s Boardroom Dialogue, an initiative of the Tema Regional office, on the theme: “The fight against corruption in the Fourth Republic: A mirage or reality?”

The GII would also keep governments on their toes to use resources wisely to develop all sectors of the economy and create a better future for the youth, he said.

He expressed concern over the lack of accountability by governments, which served as an encouragement to some officeholders to satisfy their personal interests at the expense of the national interest.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, the Tema Regional Manager, GNA, said the dialogue served as a rallying point to assess the performance of anti-corruption institutions, both public and private, over the past 30 years.

“It provides the opportunity to identify the challenges, and adopt new measures for a pro-active fight against corruption as we move forward as a nation,” he said.

Mrs Petra deGraft-Johnson of the Advocacy and Legal Advice Centre, GII, commended the Ghana News Agency for the initiative, which would leverage the work of anti-corruption bodies to ensure efficiency.

