Life International Church calls for dialogue to resolve crisis in Niger

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Aug. 30, GNA – The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, General Overseer of the Life International Church has called for dialogue from all stakeholders to address the ravaging crisis in Niger.

“There should be comprehensive approaches in addressing the situation in Niger, and that dialogue and negotiations should be at the forefront,” he said.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Kisseih, who is also the First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches Council (GPCC), was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra on Tuesday.

He said the church had examined the immediate implication of the Coup in Niger and its potential ripple effects across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region while recognizing the gravity of the situation in Niger and the need for a well- coordinated response.

It had also acknowledged the need for a comprehensive approach that encompasses political, security and diplomatic dimension, adding that the coup in Niger highlighted the fragility of the region.

The General Overseer said regional security architecture should be strengthened to enhance collective response to security challenges, but dialogue and negotiation should be at forefront of approach in resolving the crisis in Niger.

“There is also an urgent need to resolve the conflict to avert a humanitarian crisis in the area.

“Together with our fellow African religious leaders, experts and Ambassadors of peace and the entire peace fraternity in the entire continent of Africa and the World at large we would like to call for dialogue for peace building and conflict resolution from both political leaders in the Sub-Region and the countries affected’, he said.

He congratulated ECOWSAS leaders for the efforts made so far for helping to resolve the conflict and looming crisis that could affect the Africa region and the World at large more especially the country of Niger.

“We are praying that our brothers and sisters in West Africa will soon have peace that they so much need. May God Almighty take control in the current situation’. Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih said

He urged religious leaders to use the pulpit to educate their members on peace-building and social vices.

GNA

