Great Olympics withdraws from Homowo Charity Cup

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Aug. 18, GNA – Accra Great Olympics has withdrawn from this year’s Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup which was scheduled for August 20, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The rivalry clash between the Dade boys and the Rainbow boys, Hearts of Oak was part of the activities lined up for this year’s Homowo festival.

A statement released by the organisers of the event said “The Homowo Cup Match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics scheduled for Sunday, August 20, 2023, has been called off.

“This development has been necessitated by a late withdrawal from the said match by Accra Great Olympics.”

It sent its apology to Nii Ayi Bonte, Gbese Mantse, Ghana Football Association, Accra Hearts of Oak SC, the media, and all football enthusiasts for the unfortunate incident.

