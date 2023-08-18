Give Hope Global commissions STEM Laboratory for Pepease Presby Basic School

By Eunice Tekie Tei

Kwahu Pepease (E/R), Aug. 18, GNA – A Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) laboratory valued at $10,000, has been commissioned and handed over to the Kwahu Pepease Presbyterian Basic School.

The facility was constructed and furnished with the requisite equipment by Give Hope Global, a US-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), to aid effective teaching and learning of science-related subjects and mathematics.

Among the items stocked in the laboratory were geometrical sets, French curve sets, calculators, furniture, kids’ safety glasses, starter science laboratory tool kits, a microscope, a globe, and a test tube chemistry laboratory set.

Mr Rogers Braswell, the Co-founder of the NGO, said the gesture aimed at boosting the teaching and learning of STEM at Kwahu Pepease and its environs.

He described the completion of the structure as a timely intervention that would make it simpler for children at Pepease Presbyterian Basic School to study STEM in a well-equipped laboratory.

He further said the facility would help train 21st-century innovators and problem solvers to meet global market demands.

Mr Braswell pledged the NGO’s commitment to help provide more related science equipment so as to expose students in the local area to advanced technology.

He encouraged students to use the laboratory effectively to enhance their understanding of science and mathematics.

Receiving the keys to the building, Madam Irene Djabakour Djorbuah, expressed appreciation to the benefactors for their continued remarkable support for the school.

She promised to maintain the laboratory for the benefit of the school and the community as a whole.

Citations were presented to Dr William Ofori Ntim, a Medical Doctor in the United States of America, and Give Hope.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

